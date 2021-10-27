JIM HICKEY IS walking across Nebraska for a Cozad girl Paishence Hansen. Jim is pictured at Veteran’s Memorial Park with Paishence mom Tara Meyer, siblings Paizley, Paxton and Preslee and City Administrator Nikki Schwantz. BRAD MESSERSMITH/TRI-CITY TRIBUNE Wed, 10/27/2021 - 5:00am Hickey Walks For Paishence Hansen Jim Hickey is not a name that is familiar to many Dawson County natives, but it is one that will change the life of a little Cozad Girl. Paishence Hansen was diagnosed with cancer at an early age....

HAYMAKER KAYLEE REVELO (3) bumps the ball towards the net for a set in the SWC Tournament on Friday in Minden as Teammate Kelseigh Romero looks on. BRAD MESSERSMITH/TRI-CITY TRIBUNE Wed, 10/27/2021 - 5:00am SWC Volleyball Tournament Held In Minden Friday Afternoon The Gothenburg Swedes Volleyball Team travelled to Minden for the SWC Tournament on Friday afternoon, and won the first game against Valentine 2-0 by scores of 25-17 and 25- 10. Gothenburg was led in...

MINUTEMAN JACE CARPENTER (2) makes the tackle on the York running back as teammates Zeke Lucas (17) and Isaac Scharff (74) come in to assist if needed during Friday night Homecoming game in Lexington. York won the defensive battle 14-7 under the lights in gridiron play from around the area. BRAD MESSERSMITH/TRI-CITY TRIBUNE Wed, 10/27/2021 - 5:00am Area Teams Play Last Games Of The Regular Season On Gridiron The Lexington Boys Varsity Football Team battled the York Dukes on the home field in the Friday night Homecoming game in front of a large crowd. The Minutemen jumped out to an early lead of seven to...

MINUTEMEN CROSS COUNTRY STATE CHAMPIONS: Oscar Aguado-Mendez, Ian Salazar-Molina, Jayden Ureste, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, Garret Converse and Lazaro Ademe-Lopez with the Class b State Cross Country trophy they won on Friday at Kearney Golf Club. Great job Minutemen and Congratulations. Great year. PAUL PACK/TRI-CITY TRIBUNE Wed, 10/27/2021 - 5:00am LEXINGTON WINS CLASS B X-COUNTRY The NSAA State Cross Country Championships were held on Friday at the Kearney Golf Club. Many area runners done well, and the Lexington Boys Cross Country team won a Class B State Championship in the...