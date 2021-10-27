Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

10/27/2021 - 5:00am
Drawings Nearing Completion For School Bond Issue Consideration
Drawings for new construction and remodeling work at Cozad Elementary and the high school are nearing completion as the Cozad School District contemplates a bond issue sometime in 2022. Jacob Sertich, managing principal of Wilkins Architecture,...
Hickey Walks For Paishence Hansen
Eustis To Host 38th Craft And Vendor Fair
Cozad Community Foundation Will Host Give BIG Cozad Nov. 10
Lexington City Council Gives Authorization For Paving Bids
Henri Conference Draws Art Enthusiasts To Cozad

LEXINGTON WINS CLASS B X-COUNTRY

MINUTEMEN CROSS COUNTRY STATE CHAMPIONS: Oscar Aguado-Mendez, Ian Salazar-Molina, Jayden Ureste, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, Garret Converse and Lazaro Ademe-Lopez with the Class b State Cross Country trophy they won on Friday at Kearney Golf Club. Great job Minutemen and Congratulations. Great year. PAUL PACK/TRI-CITY TRIBUNE

10/27/2021 - 5:00am
LEXINGTON WINS CLASS B X-COUNTRY
The NSAA State Cross Country Championships were held on Friday at the Kearney Golf Club. Many area runners done well, and the Lexington Boys Cross Country team won a Class B State Championship in the event. In the Class Boys event. The Lexington...
Area Teams Play Last Games Of The Regular Season On Gridiron
SWC Volleyball Tournament Held In Minden Friday Afternoon
DISTRICT CROSS COUNTRY HELD AT OGALLALA COURSE
COZAD GIRLS PLACE 7TH AT STATE GOLF
Cozad Haymakers Play Hard At State Softball Tournament

PRIORITIZING OUR SUPPLY CHAIN
10/27/2021 - 5:00am
PRIORITIZING OUR SUPPLY CHAIN
It’s alarming to see half-built, new farm equipment sitting idle, car dealerships vacant, and store shelves empty, but this is the harsh reality behind President Biden’s current supply chain crisis. Across the country we are seeing bottlenecks and...
The Burlington’s Profitable Pork Special
JUDGING CLASS TAKES ON WHOLE NEW LOOK
ENROLLMENT FOR MEDICARE IS NOW OPEN
E. R. Purcell Remembers Newspaper Career In Custer County
GREEN TOMATO PICKLES AND OTHER POST-FROST GOODIES

Lexington Resident: Arthur L. Schwarze, Age 76

10/27/2021 - 5:00am
Lexington Resident: Arthur L. Schwarze, Age 76
Arthur L. Schwarze, 76, of Lexington, Nebraska passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 at the Lexington Regional Health Center. Arthur was born on November 8th, 1944, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, to Herman & Alice (Paronto) Schwarze...
Former Cozad Resident: DeAnne L. Bose, Age 73
Elwood Resident: Cindy R. Schutz, Age 69
Gothenburg Resident: Robert G. Collins Jr., Age 50
Cozad Resident: Robert J. Dillon, Age 78
Memorials Suggested: Edwin R. Sisson, Age 82